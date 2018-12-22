ThyssenKrupp (TKA) PT Set at €22.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TKA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($22.67) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Independent Research set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Commerzbank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €23.36 ($27.17).

Get ThyssenKrupp alerts:

Shares of TKA opened at €15.28 ($17.76) on Tuesday. ThyssenKrupp has a 52 week low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a 52 week high of €27.01 ($31.41).

About ThyssenKrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of mechanical, plant, and materials technologies in Germany and internationally. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines. Its Elevator Technology segment is involved in the construction, modernization, and servicing of elevators, escalators, moving walks, and stairs and platform lifts, as well as passenger boarding bridges.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for ThyssenKrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThyssenKrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.