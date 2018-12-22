TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Has $144.56 Million Stake in Eaton Co. PLC (ETN)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,666,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 646,339 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $144,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 2,675.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 145.3% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 77.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $66.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.51. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $66.19 and a 52-week high of $89.85.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 10.06%. Eaton’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Eaton in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Eaton from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Eaton in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Eaton from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.67.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

