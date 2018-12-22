TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Has $156.86 Million Position in Total System Services, Inc. (TSS)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,588,581 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 15,467 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Total System Services were worth $156,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSS. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Total System Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Total System Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Total System Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Total System Services by 187.9% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,647 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Total System Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on TSS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Total System Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Total System Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Total System Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded Total System Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Total System Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.53.

TSS stock opened at $77.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20. Total System Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.02 and a 1 year high of $100.39.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $964.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.55 million. Total System Services had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Total System Services, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Total System Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.15%.

Total System Services Profile

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Netspend. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

