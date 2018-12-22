TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Purchases 264,693 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,335,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,693 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $136,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 34,305 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after acquiring an additional 20,714 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 210.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 148,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 100,518 shares in the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEVA stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 12-month low of $14.78 and a 12-month high of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.74.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 54.67% and a positive return on equity of 21.83%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.35.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

