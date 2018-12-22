TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 890,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340,669 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $130,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HPM Partners LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 99,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,580,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $113.69 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.41 and a 52-week high of $176.62. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.04. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.44%.

In related news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $918,253.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,069,430.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael David Hankin purchased 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.93 per share, with a total value of $102,427.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,590.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SWK shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Nomura cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $188.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. KeyCorp set a $170.00 price target on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price target on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides tools and storage, engineered fastening and infrastructure, and security solutions worldwide. The company's Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders, as well as pneumatic tools and fasteners, including nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; and consumer products, such as lawn and garden products comprising hedge and string trimmers, lawn mowers, and edgers and related accessories, as well as home products, such as hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances.

