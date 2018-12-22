Tiffany & Co. (TIF) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Loop Capital set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.45.

NYSE:TIF opened at $75.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.72. Tiffany & Co. has a 1-year low of $75.55 and a 1-year high of $141.64.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence K. Fish sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.25, for a total transaction of $763,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIF. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the third quarter worth about $154,764,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the third quarter worth about $150,778,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 81.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,955,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $257,281,000 after acquiring an additional 876,176 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 242.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,034,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $136,193,000 after acquiring an additional 732,900 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,900,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,147,940,000 after acquiring an additional 484,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

