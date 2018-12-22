Tilly’s (TLYS) Hits New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $10.31 and last traded at $10.59, with a volume of 28021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.64.

Specifically, insider Hezy Shaked sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $213,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $138,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,508.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $494,775 over the last 90 days. 48.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TLYS shares. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Monday, August 27th. William Blair upgraded Tilly’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Roth Capital set a $22.00 price objective on Tilly’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Tilly’s from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

The company has a market cap of $313.67 million, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.13.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $146.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.74 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tilly’s Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLYS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 147,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,048,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,880,000 after purchasing an additional 148,683 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,089,000 after purchasing an additional 42,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile (NYSE:TLYS)

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

