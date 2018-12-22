Timbercreek Financial (MTG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.66

Timbercreek Financial Corp (TSE:MTG) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$8.66 and last traded at C$0.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.
Timbercreek Financial Company Profile (TSE:MTG)
Timbercreek Financial Corp is a Canada-based non-banking commercial real estate lender. The Company provides shorter-duration, customized financing solutions to professional real estate investors. The Company invests in a portfolio of customized mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, such as multi-residential, office and retail buildings located in urban markets across Canada.
