Timbercreek Financial Corp (TSE:MTG) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$8.66 and last traded at C$0.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Timbercreek Financial (MTG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.66” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/22/timbercreek-financial-mtg-hits-new-12-month-low-at-8-66.html.

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile (TSE:MTG)

Timbercreek Financial Corp is a Canada-based non-banking commercial real estate lender. The Company provides shorter-duration, customized financing solutions to professional real estate investors. The Company invests in a portfolio of customized mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, such as multi-residential, office and retail buildings located in urban markets across Canada.

