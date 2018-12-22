Touchstone Exploration (TXP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.50

Shares of Touchstone Exploration Inc (LON:TXP) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10.50 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.75 ($0.14), with a volume of 185285 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.25 ($0.15).

About Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP)

Touchstone Exploration Inc primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Petrobank Energy and Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Touchstone Exploration Inc in May 2014.

