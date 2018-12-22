Tourist Token (TOTO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $13,233.00

Tourist Token (CURRENCY:TOTO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 22nd. During the last seven days, Tourist Token has traded up 26.9% against the dollar. One Tourist Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX, DDEX and Hotbit. Tourist Token has a market capitalization of $64,695.00 and $13,233.00 worth of Tourist Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009088 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025898 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.86 or 0.02699802 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00147246 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00177155 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000115 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025840 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025856 BTC.

About Tourist Token

Tourist Token’s total supply is 7,599,974,663 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,771,732,242 tokens. Tourist Token’s official Twitter account is @touristtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tourist Token is globaltourist.io.

Buying and Selling Tourist Token

Tourist Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tourist Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tourist Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tourist Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

