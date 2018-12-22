Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Tower Semiconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. TheStreet lowered Tower Semiconductor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Tower Semiconductor to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $29.00 price target on Tower Semiconductor and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.50.

NASDAQ TSEM opened at $14.16 on Tuesday. Tower Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $36.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.52.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $322.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Tower Semiconductor by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 249,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,568,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 279,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 9,091 shares in the last quarter. 47.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. The company provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

