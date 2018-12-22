TowneBank (TOWN) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “TowneBank operates banking offices serving Chesapeake, Chesterfield County, Glen Allen, Hampton, James City County, Mechanicsville, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Richmond, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg, and York County in Virginia, along with Raleigh, Cary, Charlotte, Moyock, Grandy, Camden County, Southern Shores, Corolla and Nags Head in North Carolina. Towne also offers a full range of financial services through its controlled divisions and subsidiaries that include Towne Investment Group, Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, LLC, and Towne Vacations. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Brean Capital restated a hold rating on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TowneBank from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of TowneBank from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of TowneBank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.80.

NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $23.89 on Wednesday. TowneBank has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.97.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. TowneBank had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $137.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.83 million. Equities research analysts expect that TowneBank will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOWN. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank in the first quarter worth about $290,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank in the third quarter worth about $302,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 24.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank in the second quarter worth about $487,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 15.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

