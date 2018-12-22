Traders Buy Chevron (CVX) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) on weakness during trading on Friday. $1,140.96 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $209.63 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $931.33 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Chevron had the 6th highest net in-flow for the day. Chevron traded down ($0.77) for the day and closed at $104.21

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on Chevron and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $200.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $43.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.08%.

In related news, insider James William Johnson sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total value of $1,126,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,605. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,270,833. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Chevron by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Chevron by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 6,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth boosted its position in Chevron by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brightworth now owns 55,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III boosted its position in Chevron by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 31,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 26,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 14,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

