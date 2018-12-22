Traders Buy Shares of AT&T (T) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) on weakness during trading on Friday. $749.28 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $504.62 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $244.66 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, AT&T had the 29th highest net in-flow for the day. AT&T traded down ($0.34) for the day and closed at $28.31

A number of research firms have weighed in on T. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.82 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.06.

The stock has a market cap of $175.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $45.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.73 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 13.61%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 65.57%.

In other news, Director Michael B. Mccallister acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.14 per share, with a total value of $116,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,499.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in T. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 91.0% in the first quarter. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 15.6% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 2,331,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,105,000 after purchasing an additional 315,173 shares in the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 341.4% in the first quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 22,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 17,356 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 24.4% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 98,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 19,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 24.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 53,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,360 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AT&T (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

