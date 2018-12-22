Traders Buy Shares of UnitedHealth Group (UNH) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) on weakness during trading on Friday. $1,096.33 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $777.01 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $319.32 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, UnitedHealth Group had the 20th highest net in-flow for the day. UnitedHealth Group traded down ($4.10) for the day and closed at $238.34

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $270.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $292.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $278.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.57.

The company has a market capitalization of $233.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $56.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 30th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.75%.

In related news, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.83, for a total value of $44,797.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total value of $1,715,674.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,711,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,187,444.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $85,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $104,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $106,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $120,000. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

