Investors sold shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $0.00 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $24.93 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $24.93 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, JPMorgan Municipal ETF had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. JPMorgan Municipal ETF traded up $0.11 for the day and closed at $51.29

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Traders Sell JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) on Strength (JMUB)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/22/traders-sell-jpmorgan-municipal-etf-jmub-on-strength-jmub.html.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.