Traders Sell TE Connectivity (TEL) on Strength (TEL)

Investors sold shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) on strength during trading on Friday. $43.88 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $151.89 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $108.01 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, TE Connectivity had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. TE Connectivity traded up $0.39 for the day and closed at $71.99

TEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $114.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.64.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 20.06%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Capital Guardian Trust Co. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its position in TE Connectivity by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,602 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Traders Sell TE Connectivity (TEL) on Strength (TEL)” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/22/traders-sell-te-connectivity-tel-on-strength-tel.html.

About TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Recommended Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.