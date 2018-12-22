TransAlta (TA) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after National Bank Financial lowered their price target on the stock from C$9.00 to C$8.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. TransAlta traded as low as C$6.25 and last traded at C$6.25, with a volume of 712788 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.56.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 11th.

In other TransAlta news, insider Christophe Georges Fra Dehout bought 27,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,277.19. Also, insider Jane Nyla Fedoretz bought 10,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,996.28. Insiders purchased a total of 51,892 shares of company stock worth $925,582 in the last 90 days.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.30.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$593.00 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that TransAlta Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.97%.

TransAlta Company Profile (TSE:TA)

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. The company operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate.

