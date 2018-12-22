Translate Bio Inc’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on December 25th (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Translate Bio’s (NASDAQ:TBIO) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, December 25th. Translate Bio had issued 9,350,000 shares in its IPO on June 28th. The total size of the offering was $121,550,000 based on an initial share price of $13.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Leerink Swann increased their price objective on Translate Bio from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th.

TBIO opened at $8.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 16.72 and a quick ratio of 16.71. Translate Bio has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $16.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBIO. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the second quarter valued at $1,897,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the second quarter valued at $73,437,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the second quarter valued at $8,984,000. Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the second quarter valued at $696,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the second quarter valued at $253,000. 49.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

