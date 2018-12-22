Transocean LTD (RIG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $728.07 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) will report sales of $728.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Transocean’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $699.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $752.59 million. Transocean reported sales of $629.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transocean will report full year sales of $2.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $3.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Transocean.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 64.33%. The firm had revenue of $816.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

RIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Transocean in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. ValuEngine lowered Transocean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. UBS Group set a $15.00 price objective on Transocean and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. BTIG Research began coverage on Transocean in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Transocean in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.66.

In other Transocean news, Director Vanessa C. L. Chang acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard E. Davis sold 10,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $74,969.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,492,905 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $20,826,000 after purchasing an additional 62,528 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Transocean by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 32,549 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 8,475 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Transocean during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,420,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Transocean by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 385,990 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 124,110 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Transocean during the 3rd quarter worth about $473,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RIG traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.49. 32,446,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,438,884. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Transocean has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $14.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.17 and a beta of 1.54.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 20, 2018, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 47 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 27 ultra-deepwater floaters, 12 harsh environment floaters, 2 deepwater floaters, 6 midwater floaters, and 2 high-specification jackups.

