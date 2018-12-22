Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) Holdings Cut by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 20.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.5% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 10.4% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 935,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,427,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. TheStreet upgraded Travelers Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Citigroup cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $141.00 target price on Travelers Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.83.

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $210,199.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,019.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $116.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.19. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $116.02 and a 52-week high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

