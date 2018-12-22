Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) insider Alan Williams sold 7,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,099 ($14.36), for a total value of £79,281.86 ($103,595.79).

Shares of LON TPK opened at GBX 1,040 ($13.59) on Friday. Travis Perkins plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,233.50 ($16.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,709 ($22.33).

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on TPK. Peel Hunt reduced their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,430 ($18.69) to GBX 1,240 ($16.20) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.99) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, September 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Travis Perkins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,303 ($17.03).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Travis Perkins plc (TPK) Insider Sells £79,281.86 in Stock” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/22/travis-perkins-plc-tpk-insider-sells-79281-86-in-stock.html.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc operates as a builder's merchant and home improvement product retailer in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies building materials for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial constructions.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.