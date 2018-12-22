TRI Pointe Group Inc (TPH) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,198 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,160 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in TRI Pointe Group were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 65.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,632,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,341 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,720,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,503,000 after acquiring an additional 257,461 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 836.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 65,032 shares in the last quarter. Piermont Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in TRI Pointe Group during the third quarter worth about $1,846,000. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 20.0% during the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter.

TPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised TRI Pointe Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised TRI Pointe Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Wedbush downgraded TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded TRI Pointe Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.90.

NYSE:TPH opened at $10.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $19.55.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $771.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.01 million. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

TRI Pointe Group Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of six brands across eight states, including Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

