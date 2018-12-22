Tripio Price Reaches $0.0030 on Exchanges (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One Tripio token can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, DDEX and HADAX. Tripio has a market capitalization of $6.75 million and approximately $390,743.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tripio has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tripio alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009115 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025131 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.70 or 0.02633753 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00146707 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00178468 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000117 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024945 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025024 BTC.

About Tripio

Tripio was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,250,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio. Tripio’s official website is trip.io. The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio.

Tripio Token Trading

Tripio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, DDEX and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tripio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tripio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.