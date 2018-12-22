Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (TPVG) President Sajal Srivastava Purchases 7,034 Shares of Stock

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (NYSE:TPVG) President Sajal Srivastava purchased 7,034 shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.43 per share, for a total transaction of $73,364.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE TPVG traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,467. The company has a market cap of $258.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $13.95.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The investment management company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 million. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 53.66%. Research analysts expect that Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 11.83%. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is currently 89.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Thursday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.25 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC during the 3rd quarter worth $384,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC during the 3rd quarter worth $391,000. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC during the 2nd quarter worth $581,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC during the 3rd quarter worth $722,000. Finally, Resource America Inc. purchased a new position in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC during the 3rd quarter worth $843,000. Institutional investors own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

About Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

