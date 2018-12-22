Triumph Bancorp’s (TBK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) in a research report released on Wednesday. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TBK. BidaskClub lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $42.00 target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Triumph Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.38.

Shares of NASDAQ TBK opened at $28.02 on Wednesday. Triumph Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $44.70. The company has a market capitalization of $769.73 million, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $67.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Richard Loren Davis acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.31 per share, with a total value of $52,965.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total transaction of $227,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,505,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,903,000 after buying an additional 1,844,032 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $16,939,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,391,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,167,000 after buying an additional 307,629 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,391,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,167,000 after buying an additional 307,629 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 358,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,694,000 after buying an additional 176,051 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

