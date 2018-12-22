TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) & First Interstate Bancsystem (FIBK) Head to Head Review

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) and First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TrustCo Bank Corp NY and First Interstate Bancsystem’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrustCo Bank Corp NY $187.33 million 3.45 $43.14 million N/A N/A First Interstate Bancsystem $519.53 million 4.18 $106.52 million $2.01 17.85

First Interstate Bancsystem has higher revenue and earnings than TrustCo Bank Corp NY.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and First Interstate Bancsystem, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TrustCo Bank Corp NY 0 1 0 0 2.00 First Interstate Bancsystem 0 2 5 0 2.71

TrustCo Bank Corp NY currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.73%. First Interstate Bancsystem has a consensus target price of $48.20, indicating a potential upside of 34.37%. Given TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TrustCo Bank Corp NY is more favorable than First Interstate Bancsystem.

Risk and Volatility

TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Interstate Bancsystem has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TrustCo Bank Corp NY and First Interstate Bancsystem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrustCo Bank Corp NY 27.07% 12.39% 1.18% First Interstate Bancsystem 25.82% 10.49% 1.25%

Dividends

TrustCo Bank Corp NY pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. First Interstate Bancsystem pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. First Interstate Bancsystem pays out 55.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Interstate Bancsystem has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.7% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.5% of First Interstate Bancsystem shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.2% of First Interstate Bancsystem shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Interstate Bancsystem beats TrustCo Bank Corp NY on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities. In addition, the company serves as the executor of estates and trustee of personal trusts; provides asset and wealth management, estate planning and related advice, and custodial services; and acts as trustee for various types of employee benefit plans, and corporate pension and profit sharing trusts. Further, it provides retirement planning services; and operates 157 automatic teller machines. As of May 15, 2018, it operated 145 offices in New York, Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Vermont. TrustCo Bank Corp NY was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Glenville, New York.

About First Interstate Bancsystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors. The company's loan portfolio consists of real estate loans, including commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural, and other real estate loans; consumer loans; commercial loans; and other loans, including fixed and variable rate loans. It also provides a range of trust, employee benefit, investment management, insurance, agency, and custodial services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations, which include the administration of estates and personal trusts; management of investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations; and insurance planning. In addition, the company offers Internet and mobile banking services. It serves individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities in various industries, including energy, healthcare and professional services, education and governmental services, construction, mining, agriculture, retail and wholesale trade, and tourism. The company operates 126 banking offices located in Idaho, Oregon, Montana, Washington, Wyoming, and South Dakota. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Billings, Montana.

