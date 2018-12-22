Tucows (TCX) & Leaf Group (LFGR) Head to Head Comparison

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) and Leaf Group (NYSE:LFGR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Tucows and Leaf Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tucows 6.81% 26.78% 5.28% Leaf Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tucows and Leaf Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tucows $329.42 million 1.95 $22.32 million N/A N/A Leaf Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Tucows has higher revenue and earnings than Leaf Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.6% of Tucows shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of Leaf Group shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Tucows shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.5% of Leaf Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Tucows and Leaf Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tucows 0 0 0 0 N/A Leaf Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Leaf Group has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Given Leaf Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Leaf Group is more favorable than Tucows.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc. provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile and fixed high-speed Internet access services, and Internet hosting and network consulting services. The Domain Services segment provides OpenSRS domain service that offers services related to the registration, renewal, transfer, and management of domain names; OpenSRS value-added services, such as hosted email service that provides email delivery and Webmail access to various mailboxes; Internet security services; publishing tools; SSL certificates; and billing services. This segment also offers Platypus billing software, which provides billing, provisioning, and customer care software solutions to Internet service providers (ISPs); and Internet domain name registration and email services to individuals and small businesses. This segment offers its services under the OpenSRS, eNom, and Hover brands. Tucows Inc. provides its services through an Internet-based distribution network of ISPs, Web hosting companies, and other providers of Internet services to end-users. The company was formerly known as Infonautics, Inc. and changed its name to Tucows Inc. in August 2001. Tucows Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer Internet company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home décor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, an artist-driven home décor brand. This segment also provides Saatchi Art, an online art gallery featuring a selection of original paintings, drawings, sculpture, and photography that provides a global community of artists an environment to exhibit and sell their work directly to consumers. The Media segment offers Livestrong.com, a healthy living destination with a library of health, fitness, lifestyle, and nutrition articles and videos; Hunker, an online destination for home and space inspiration, original home tours, practical do-it-yourself solutions, and design advice for people; Cuteness.com, a community for pet owners and animal lovers; and eHow, an online resource providing inspiration and solutions for do-it-yourself projects and crafts. This segment also provides content creation services; traffic sources; mobile applications; and monetization solutions, as well as develops partner sites. Leaf Group Ltd. sells its products through wholesale channels to trade and hospitality clients, as well as through retail distribution partners. The company was formerly known as Demand Media, Inc. and changed its name to Leaf Group Ltd. in November 2016. Leaf Group Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

