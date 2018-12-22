UBS Group Analysts Give Covestro (1COV) a €51.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research note released on Tuesday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Friday, December 14th. HSBC set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Covestro has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €63.74 ($74.11).

Shares of 1COV stock opened at €43.28 ($50.33) on Tuesday. Covestro has a 1-year low of €61.95 ($72.03) and a 1-year high of €96.32 ($112.00).

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

