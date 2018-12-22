Ultra Clean (UCTT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Ultra Clean from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultra Clean from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,162,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,602. Ultra Clean has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20. The firm has a market cap of $294.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $234.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 8.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 83,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 53.9% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean during the third quarter worth about $7,280,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 432.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,017,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,761,000 after purchasing an additional 825,921 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean during the third quarter worth about $250,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

