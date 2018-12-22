Umpqua (UMPQ) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.02% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “UMPQUA HOLDINGS is a financial holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company engages primarily in the business of commercial and retail banking and the delivery of retail brokerage services. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on UMPQ. ValuEngine raised shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Umpqua in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Umpqua and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Umpqua has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

Shares of Umpqua stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,136,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,388. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.95. Umpqua has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $313.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.37 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 7.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Umpqua will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UMPQ. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Umpqua in the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Umpqua by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 822,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,576,000 after buying an additional 456,822 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Umpqua in the 2nd quarter valued at $969,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Umpqua by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 246,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after buying an additional 40,440 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 152,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the period. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

