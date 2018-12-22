Unify Price Up 17.5% This Week (UNIFY)

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Unify has a total market capitalization of $83,798.00 and $744.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unify coin can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Mercatox. During the last week, Unify has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00788026 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003718 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00019203 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00001193 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00018131 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000642 BTC.

About Unify

Unify (UNIFY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 18,126,120 coins. The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unify’s official website is www.unify.today. Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Unify

Unify can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, CoinExchange, Mercatox and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unify should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unify using one of the exchanges listed above.

