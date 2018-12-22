Union Bankshares (UBSH) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Union Bankshares Corporation is the holding company for Union First Market Bank. The Company operates through two segments, Community Bank and Mortgage. The Banks offer a wide range of banking and related financial services including checking, savings, certificates of deposit and other depository services, discount brokerage services, and a variety of loans. It provides credit cards, automated teller machine services, Internet banking services, and online bill payment services, as well as private banking and trust services to individuals and corporations. Union Bankshares Corporation, formerly Union First Market Bankshares Corporation, is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on UBSH. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Brean Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Union Bankshares in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.38.

Shares of UBSH opened at $27.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Union Bankshares has a 52-week low of $27.35 and a 52-week high of $42.74.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $125.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.49 million. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 9.36%. Equities research analysts expect that Union Bankshares will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 471.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 1,092.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Wills Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank & Trust that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Community Bank and Mortgage. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

