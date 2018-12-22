United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $137.77 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) will announce $137.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $137.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $138.40 million. United Community Banks reported sales of $119.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full-year sales of $532.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $531.50 million to $532.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $564.93 million, with estimates ranging from $560.60 million to $570.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. United Community Banks had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $134.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UCBI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Raymond James set a $28.00 target price on shares of United Community Banks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of United Community Banks to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

United Community Banks stock opened at $20.61 on Friday. United Community Banks has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $34.18. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCBI. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 1,545.5% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,006,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,855,000 after buying an additional 944,889 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,676,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,110,000 after buying an additional 823,876 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,258,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,271,000 after buying an additional 492,017 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,081,000 after buying an additional 195,216 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 740.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 201,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,186,000 after buying an additional 177,698 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

