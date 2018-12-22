United Rentals, Inc. (URI) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 7.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 849,447 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 67,000 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $138,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in United Rentals by 2.0% in the third quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 97,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 71.3% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 1.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 84,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new stake in United Rentals in the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in United Rentals by 43.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 152,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,947,000 after purchasing an additional 46,483 shares during the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jenne K. Britell acquired 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $115.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,055.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,079.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jose B. Alvarez acquired 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.45 per share, for a total transaction of $58,452.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,276.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on URI. Bank of America set a $175.00 price target on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Standpoint Research began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of United Rentals from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.23.

URI stock opened at $99.51 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.03 and a 12-month high of $190.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The construction company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.18. United Rentals had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.27 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power, and Pump. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, such as backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

