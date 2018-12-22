United Services Automobile Association Has $1.79 Million Stake in Envision Healthcare Corp (EVHC)

United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Envision Healthcare Corp (NYSE:EVHC) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Envision Healthcare were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Envision Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,521,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Envision Healthcare by 181.2% in the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envision Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,283,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Envision Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,163,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Envision Healthcare by 427.3% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 155,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 125,767 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EVHC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Envision Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envision Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.32.

EVHC opened at $45.99 on Friday. Envision Healthcare Corp has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $46.00.

Envision Healthcare Profile

Envision Healthcare Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Physician Services and Ambulatory Services. As of December 31, 2017, its physician-led services encompassed providers at approximately 1,800 clinical departments at healthcare facilities in 45 states and the District of Columbia that include emergency department and hospitalist, anesthesiology, radiology/tele-radiology, and children's services.

