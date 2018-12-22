United Services Automobile Association Raises Position in Tutor Perini Corp (TPC)

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,480 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 16,355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 18,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder N. Tutor Separate Prope Ronald sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $1,209,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,536,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,305,374.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dale Anne Reiss sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $63,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,361.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TPC has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Tutor Perini from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $24.00 target price on shares of Tutor Perini and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $28.00 target price on shares of Tutor Perini and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.57.

TPC stock opened at $15.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $804.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Tutor Perini Corp has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $28.05.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tutor Perini Corp will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

