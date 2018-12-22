United States Cellular Corp (USM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Brokerages predict that United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) will post $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.24. United States Cellular reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $1.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USM shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on United States Cellular from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut United States Cellular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised United States Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, B. Riley set a $53.00 price objective on United States Cellular and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

In related news, EVP Michael Irizarry sold 1,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $75,776.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven T. Campbell sold 9,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $536,602.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,142,539.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,605 shares of company stock valued at $5,204,856 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 241.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. 16.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE USM opened at $49.52 on Monday. United States Cellular has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $58.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 85.38, a PEG ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 0.42.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

