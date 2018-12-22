UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) Stake Lessened by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,192,467 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 325,539 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 0.7% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,711,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,630 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,635,040 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $967,053,000 after acquiring an additional 109,950 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 680,717 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $181,098,000 after acquiring an additional 73,300 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 7,925 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH opened at $238.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $208.48 and a 1-year high of $287.94. The firm has a market cap of $240.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.76.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $56.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.75%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.83, for a total transaction of $44,797.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total transaction of $1,715,674.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,711,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,187,444.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.57.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) Stake Lessened by Bank of New York Mellon Corp” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/22/unitedhealth-group-inc-unh-stake-lessened-by-bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp.html.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.