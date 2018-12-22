Universal Display (OLED) Trading Down 5.1%

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)’s share price dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $85.44 and last traded at $86.11. Approximately 1,256,927 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,305,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.73.

OLED has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Universal Display in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 target price on Universal Display and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Display currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.10.

The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.54.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $77.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.21 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.88%.

In other news, Director Rosemarie B. Greco sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $342,712.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,450 shares in the company, valued at $863,635.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $970,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 330,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,016,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,698,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $436,031,000 after purchasing an additional 86,819 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,698,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $436,031,000 after purchasing an additional 86,819 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 499.6% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,756,000 after purchasing an additional 280,967 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 19.3% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 246,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,048,000 after purchasing an additional 39,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 256,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 22, 2018, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 4,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

