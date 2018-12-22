Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (UTI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. Universal Technical Institute’s rating score has declined by 50% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $5.10 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Universal Technical Institute an industry rank of 74 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th.

Shares of NYSE:UTI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.38. The company had a trading volume of 104,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,702. Universal Technical Institute has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $85.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.65.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.49). Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $80.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mcclain Value Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 87.9% in the third quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC now owns 204,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 95,787 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 21.4% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 460,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 81,125 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 1.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,405,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 21,391 shares during the period. Finally, 22NW LP grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 14.8% in the third quarter. 22NW LP now owns 1,244,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 160,030 shares during the period. 61.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers undergraduate degree and diploma programs, and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

