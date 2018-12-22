Unum Group (UNM) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc

Vanguard Group Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,125,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 326,556 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc owned approximately 11.49% of Unum Group worth $981,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Unum Group by 95.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Unum Group by 12,500.0% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Unum Group during the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Unum Group during the third quarter valued at about $180,000. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNM shares. TheStreet lowered Unum Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.08.

Shares of UNM opened at $28.13 on Friday. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $28.02 and a 12-month high of $58.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.30.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Unum Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

