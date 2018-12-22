Urban Exposure (UEX) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Urban Exposure (LON:UEX) in a research note released on Tuesday. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on the stock.

Shares of UEX stock opened at GBX 77.50 ($1.01) on Tuesday.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.83 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th.

