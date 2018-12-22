USD//Coin (USDC) Price Down 0.7% This Week

USD//Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 22nd. One USD//Coin token can currently be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00015715 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin and Poloniex. USD//Coin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $1.48 million worth of USD//Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, USD//Coin has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009103 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026071 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.65 or 0.02712328 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00147445 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00178327 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000115 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026072 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026072 BTC.

USD//Coin Profile

USD//Coin’s genesis date was May 17th, 2018. USD//Coin’s total supply is 89,966,828 tokens. USD//Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc. The official message board for USD//Coin is medium.com/centre-blog.

USD//Coin Token Trading

USD//Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD//Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD//Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD//Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

