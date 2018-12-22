Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $5,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,236,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,694,000 after acquiring an additional 101,527 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,383,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,726,000 after acquiring an additional 105,357 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 366,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 356,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,965,000 after acquiring an additional 25,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 326,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,598,000 after acquiring an additional 82,300 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Macquarie raised Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $297.00 target price on Vail Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.89.

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 400 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.59, for a total transaction of $101,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Sorte sold 2,134 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.02, for a total value of $512,202.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,356,306.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,612 shares of company stock worth $3,002,097. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MTN opened at $206.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 0.53. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.68 and a 52 week high of $302.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 7th. The company reported ($2.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.44) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.08 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.00) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 26th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.48%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

