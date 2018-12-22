Valeritas (VLRX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.31

Valeritas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VLRX) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 26851 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VLRX. BTIG Research began coverage on Valeritas in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $2.00 target price on Valeritas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

The company has a market cap of $8.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.66, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.07. Valeritas had a negative return on equity of 1,768.69% and a negative net margin of 193.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.93 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Valeritas Holdings Inc will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Valeritas news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.38 per share, for a total transaction of $133,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 955,000 shares of company stock worth $352,900. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Valeritas stock. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Valeritas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VLRX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 170,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Bainco International Investors owned approximately 0.69% of Valeritas at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

About Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX)

Valeritas Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of technologies to treat patients with Type 2 diabetes in the United States and China. It offers V-Go, a wearable insulin delivery device for basal-bolus therapy. The company also develops h-Patch, a controlled delivery technology platform; Mini-Ject technology for needle-free injection systems; and Micro-Trans technology for microneedle design, fabrication, and drug delivery.

