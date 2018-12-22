ValuEngine Lowers Access National (ANCX) to Sell

Access National (NASDAQ:ANCX) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ANCX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Access National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Maxim Group cut shares of Access National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Access National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Access National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.80.

Get Access National alerts:

NASDAQ:ANCX opened at $20.92 on Thursday. Access National has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.29 million, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.63.

Access National (NASDAQ:ANCX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Access National had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $31.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.23 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Access National will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANCX. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Access National by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,043,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,841,000 after acquiring an additional 275,482 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Access National by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 537,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,378,000 after acquiring an additional 96,179 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Access National by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,068,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,978,000 after acquiring an additional 65,856 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Access National in the second quarter worth about $1,697,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Access National by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 828,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,690,000 after buying an additional 44,676 shares during the last quarter. 44.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Access National

Access National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Access National Bank that provides credit, deposit, mortgage, and wealth management services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and associated individuals primarily in the greater Washington, DC Metropolitan Area. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Wealth Management.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Access National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Access National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.