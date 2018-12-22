ValuEngine Lowers Core Laboratories (CLB) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

CLB has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Core Laboratories and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Guggenheim raised shares of Core Laboratories from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Cowen set a $82.00 price target on shares of Core Laboratories and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Core Laboratories in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.55.

Shares of NYSE:CLB opened at $58.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $58.17 and a one year high of $130.34.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $182.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.11 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 68.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 403.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the third quarter worth $122,000. Capital International Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the third quarter worth $156,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 73.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the second quarter worth $202,000.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description, and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment comprises the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

