ValuEngine Upgrades Huaneng Power International (HNP) to “Buy”

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HNP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huaneng Power International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Huaneng Power International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE HNP opened at $24.33 on Thursday. Huaneng Power International has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $31.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 60.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Huaneng Power International had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Huaneng Power International will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huaneng Power International in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 57,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 9,681 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 9,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 15,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Huaneng Power International Company Profile

Huaneng Power International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

