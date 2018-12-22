VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,609,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,578 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,977,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,511,000 after purchasing an additional 841,653 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 3,706.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 765,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,593,000 after purchasing an additional 745,381 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,335,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 43,810.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 443,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,163,000 after purchasing an additional 442,046 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $83.16 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $82.92 and a 1 year high of $114.55.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.638 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%.

